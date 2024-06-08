Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,330,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

