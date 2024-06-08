BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.05. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.00.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$86.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

