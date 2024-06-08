BTIG Research Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $402.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $432.00 to $402.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 658.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.