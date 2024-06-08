Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,725 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 7.12% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BUJA opened at $10.80 on Friday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

