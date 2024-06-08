Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $229.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $243.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

