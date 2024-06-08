C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $71.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

CHRW opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

