C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $10.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

