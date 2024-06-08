Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70.
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
