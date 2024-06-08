Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

