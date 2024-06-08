Cairn Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 299.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,412,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

