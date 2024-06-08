Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $726,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,423. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

