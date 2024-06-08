Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.070-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

