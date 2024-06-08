Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% to $9.64-9.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.60 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

