Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.47.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

BIR opened at C$6.13 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$8.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.