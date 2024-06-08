Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.30.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$44.13 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

