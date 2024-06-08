Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.49

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.49 and traded as high as $17.80. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 7,393 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $957.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.95 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

