Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.44

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $15.55 billion and approximately $378.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.40 or 0.05303915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00046466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,952,989,919 coins and its circulating supply is 35,716,335,677 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

