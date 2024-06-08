Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.49. 588,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

