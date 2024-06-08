CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.02. 4,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.
CareCloud Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.
