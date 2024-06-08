Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.16.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%.
Institutional Trading of Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
