Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,128,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 1,573,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,117. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

