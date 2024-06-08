Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Carrier Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 240.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 165,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,576,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,605,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

