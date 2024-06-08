Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $312.51 million and $11.23 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,664,005,662 coins and its circulating supply is 12,069,556,526 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,662,970,099 with 12,068,569,572 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02673412 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $11,316,550.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

