Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Catalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTLT

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $116,021,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,750 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after buying an additional 1,384,313 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.