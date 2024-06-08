CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CDW were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.24. The company had a trading volume of 819,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.