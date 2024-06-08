Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $235.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. Cencora has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,963,652 shares of company stock worth $424,013,419 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $66,018,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.