CenterBook Partners LP Buys 69,383 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 166.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,998,000 after purchasing an additional 247,024 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Flex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 624,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,583,000 after acquiring an additional 302,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $165,000,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,684 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,954 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

