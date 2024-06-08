CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 20,418 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after acquiring an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,166 shares of company stock worth $2,992,579. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.63. 4,291,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

