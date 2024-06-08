CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 66,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.8 %

SNX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.84. 423,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,329. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

