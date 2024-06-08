CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 228.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.53. 698,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $203.35 and a 12-month high of $259.35. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

