CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.61 Million Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,664 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 20,185.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 183,684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $36,073,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $47.51. 2,202,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,084. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

