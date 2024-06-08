CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RRX traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -294.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.54. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

