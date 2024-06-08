CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $9,868,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $614,104,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $41.52. 1,906,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.