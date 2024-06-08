CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Workday comprises about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $215.56. 2,412,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,735. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average is $267.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

