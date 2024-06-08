CenterBook Partners LP Sells 6,026 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $73,882,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 94.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 931,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,078,000 after acquiring an additional 452,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 918,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 114,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,827. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

