CenterBook Partners LP Sells 80,236 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,236 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 399,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

