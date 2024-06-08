CenterBook Partners LP Takes $3.67 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 409,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.43% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after buying an additional 661,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 386,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 357,833 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $547.25 million, a PE ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.50. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

