CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,166,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 384,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,563,389. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USPH traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $96.92. 41,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

