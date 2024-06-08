Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

