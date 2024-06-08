Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. 13,932,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

