CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,996 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 55,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 99,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.83. 279,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

