CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $169.42. 3,781,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

