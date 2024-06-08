CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 43,559 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,533. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

