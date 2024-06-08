CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $42.39. 23,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,426. The company has a market cap of $658.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

