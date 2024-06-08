CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $82.03 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 14.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 3.57% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $82,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,193,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,042,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PTLC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 86,527 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.