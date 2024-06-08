CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 839 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,591. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.41.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

