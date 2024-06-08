Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.94

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 253580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSH.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.40.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 0.9 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -290.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

