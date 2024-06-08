Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 7,835 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,159,362 shares in the company, valued at $51,867,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $644,100.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $235,332.00.

Citi Trends Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CTRN opened at $22.61 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

