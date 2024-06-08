Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.48

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $11.09. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 1,442 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

