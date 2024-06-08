Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 775.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 576,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,079. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

